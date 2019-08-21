Tropical Storm Chantel

Above is a satellite view of newly named Tropical Storm Chantal. This is another storm that in times past probably wouldn’t be named, at least at this point. It’s north of 40° latitude, so it’s a tropical storm that’s not near the tropics. As I write this – it’s a minimum tropical storm with peak winds of 40 mph. Yesterday, the lakeshore from Holland to S. Haven had peak gusts of around 45 mph. It’s moving east and may loop around in the next few days.

Forecast Track of Chantal

Here’s the Forecast Discussion and Public Advisory on Chantal.

Hurricane Names for 2019 in the Atlantic/Gulf of Mexico/Caribbean (from KETK)

So far this year, we’ve had Andrea (very minimal tropical storm that lasted a single day and Barry, a minimal hurricane, but did cause one fatality (guy swimming got caught in a rip current) and millions of dollars in damage – mostly from flooding.

Forecast Rainfall over the Next 7 Days from the Weather Prediction Center

This is forecast rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for the next 5 days…not a lot in Lower Michigan. A tropical depression (if not a tropica storm) may form in the Gulf of Mexico and bring heay rain to SE Louisiana, S. Mississippi and much of Alabama. Much of the West stays dry. Note the rain in the mountains of Mexico.

Growing corn in Mexico

Mexico is the 7th largest producer of corn in the world. The top three are the U.S., China and Brazil. Mexico is #1 for avacadoes, #2 for lemons and #3 for papayas, strawberries and blueberries.