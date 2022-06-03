Hurricane Agatha moved through Mexico and has emerged as a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico. It’ll be a tropical storm and given the name “Alex“, the first storm of the season in the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico. While Alex can be both a boy’s name and a girl’s name – in this case it’s a boy’s name.
It’s certainly possible that the storm could reach hurricane strength (74 mph). If it does that, it would likely be after it moves across Florida.
Besides the strong, gusty winds – Alex will produce heavy rain on it’s trip across Florida with half a foot of rain possible across south Florida – including Miami, Naples and Key West.
Here’s the Public Advisory on the storm.