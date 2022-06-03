Hurricane Agatha moved through Mexico and has emerged as a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico. It’ll be a tropical storm and given the name “Alex“, the first storm of the season in the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico. While Alex can be both a boy’s name and a girl’s name – in this case it’s a boy’s name.

Forecast path of Tropical Storm Alex

It’s certainly possible that the storm could reach hurricane strength (74 mph). If it does that, it would likely be after it moves across Florida.



Besides the strong, gusty winds – Alex will produce heavy rain on it’s trip across Florida with half a foot of rain possible across south Florida – including Miami, Naples and Key West.

Here’s the Public Advisory on the storm.