From the Gaylord MI NWS: “Check this out! After setting a record high of 92° Tuesday afternoon, the temperature at Traverse City dropped 31 degrees in 10 minutes (from 88° at 6:35pm to 57° at 6:45pm) after a northerly lake breeze pushed through, dramatically cooling the area.”

During those 10 minutes, the humidity rose from 46% to 77% and the wind went from SSW at 3 mph to N at 18 mph with a gust to 24 mph. At 18 mph, it would take about 3.3 minutes for the cool air to get from the bay to the airport weather station.

As I type this, the north mid-Lake Michigan buoy shows a water temperature of 36.5°. The Cherry Co. Airport is only about one mile in a straight line to Traverse Bay.