Mid-week storm will dump more snow south of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — January has brought an onslaught of snow and cold to the Great Lakes.

Grand Rapids saw above-average snowfall of 25.8 inches. The average is 22.6 inches.

It was a cold month, too, with temperatures running nearly 5 degrees below average.

Flipping the calendar to February won’t change things, at least for the first week to 10 days. In fact, southern Lower Michigan maybe in the crosshairs for heavy snow.

We’ll see any rain transition to snow Tuesday night, with just snow falling during the morning commute. This could lead to a challenging commute Wednesday morning.

Snow will begin to transition to the southeast by Wednesday evening as drier air erodes the northern part of the system in West Michigan. The evening commute will still be quite slippery.

Fortunately, it appears we will miss the freezing rain.

How much snow will you have to shovel? In a nutshell, the farther south and east in the state you are, the more you will have to shovel.

Here’s the various model output for Grand Rapids. This is a 10-to-1 ratio:

Here’s the models for Kalamazoo:

Here’s what Storm Team 8 is forecasting:

I think 2 to 4 inches in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area is a good bet, with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek needing to shovel closer to half a foot of snow. The sweet spot will be near M-60/M-66. So if you live in Sturgis, Bronson and Coldwater, you may have to shovel closer to a foot of snow!

Notice how tightly packed the contours are. Any deviation of the current storm track will certainly shift where the heaviest snow falls. Stay tuned as we get closer to the event.

Heavier snow amounts south have prompted the NWS to upgrade to a winter storm warning for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Jackson, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties.

Set the alarm clock a little earlier when you go to bed Tuesday evening. Here’s the general timeline:

Wednesday is when most of the impacts will be felt.

The most adverse weather will impact areas from Paw Paw, Hastings to St. Johns and to the south.

Thankfully, the wind will not be strong so we are not expecting widespread power outages.

As we get closer to the event, we will continue to update the forecast online and on-air as needed.