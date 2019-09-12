Tornadoes or straight-line winds? NWS surveys storm damage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service is surveying the damage left behind by strong storms that blew through West Michigan to determine if tornadoes are to blame.

Wednesday night’s storm was fast — moving at 55 mph as it traveled southeast, carving a path from Grand Rapids’ Belknap Lookout neighborhood to northern Eaton County.

DAYLIGHT REVEALS DAMAGE

However, the winds the storm packed were likely much stronger; Storm Team 8 believes the wind reached at least 80 mph when it peeled off the roof of an apartment complex at Fairview Avenue and Hastings Street on Lookout Hill in northeast Grand Rapids, sending it across the street.

“The trees really came down and landed all over, broke poles, all that. And even when the storm hit we thought there was a tree down right next to us and not a roof in our backyard,” said Melissa Homann, who lives on Livingston Avenue.

The area of Livingston Avenue, Hastings Street, Fairview Avenue and Trowbridge Street NE took the brunt of the storm in Grand Rapids. Livingston Avenue was already torn up for repaving.

“The cleanup and everything is definitely going to be a prolonged experience. I think that it’s not going to be an overnight thing,” Homann added.

Kent County Emergency Management is asking derivers to avoid the following debris-covered roads:

Pettis Avenue NE/SE

Honey Creek Avenue NE/SE

Conservation Avenue NE

Dogwood Avenue NE

Michigan Street NE from Crahen Avenue to Grand River Avenue

Grand River Avenue from Knapp Street to Michigan Street

A courtesy photo captured by drone shows downed trees behind a home on Rustic Meadow Drive NE in Ada. (Mark Zeitter/ReportIt)

The high winds also downed hundreds of trees in a wooded area just east of Grand River Drive NE in Ada. A homeowner there told News 8 the path spanned about a quarter-mile behind his home on Rustic Meadow Drive NE.

Tens of thousands of people lost power because of downed lines and blown transformers. Consumers Energy said as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, power had been restored to 32,000 of the 57,000 homes and businesses that lost service during the storm. Kent County was the hardest hit; 18,000 of the 25,000 customers still without power lived or worked there.

The utility company said crews are working to restore power to majority of customers by the end of the day Thursday, with the hardest hit areas expected to be restored by Saturday.

Elsewhere, homes were hammered by hail and flash flooding covered streets.

So far, there are no reports of serious injuries caused by the storms. Everyone is urged to stay away from downed power lines or objects in contact with a downed line and report it by calling 911 or Consumers Energy at 1.800.477.5050.

TORNADO VS. STRAIGHT-LINE WINDS

After a storm passes, it is often essential to have experts on the ground to see the damage firsthand.

Pictures and walk-throughs in damaged areas on the ground can reveal the true storm strength and confirm what instruments like radar spotted higher in the sky.

Storm damage can help forecasters determine whether the wind damage was tornado or straight-line winds. The biggest tell is if debris was thrown in many directions or in one direction.

Rotation is needed to throw debris in many directions, and that is usually one of the first signs that can tip off surveyors that a tornado was a culprit for the damage rather than straight-line winds.

Additionally, damage allows surveyors to pinpoint just how strong the wind at ground level was. This is highly dependent on how strong the objects are that were hit. Weaker objects will usually sustain more damage. Things like tree rot or weaker structures must be taken into account before a wind speed can be accurately calculated.