Four tornadoes were reported in eastern Iowa Monday afternoon. It looks like three of these reports were of the same tornado.

This tornado did do some damage. The strong wind from the twister tipped over a semi on I-80.

By Sunday evening, the Quad Cities National Weather Service had already completed a damage survey. They rated the tornado an EF-1 with winds of 90 mph. The path length was 4.7 miles and the width was 400 yards (about 4 times as wide as a football field is long. There were no fatalities or serious injuries. The tornado moved at approximately 36 miles an hour from southwest to northeast.

Storm Reports in Iowa (the two reports in Wisconsin are for heavy rain

The National Weather Service issued four tornado warnings in advance of the storm. The tornado crossed both I-80 and US 151.

Radar at the time of the Williamsburg Tornado

The second tornado has been confirmed as a tornado, but has not been given a rating nor do we know the details of the second tornado.

Besides the tornado, there were about a dozen reports of hail: 1″ diameter hail at Homestead, nickel-sized hail at Amana (where they make appliances), 3/4″ diameter hail at Shueyville, 1/2″ hail at Willismsburg and pea-sized hail at Lisbon, Cedar Rapids, Van Horne, Mt. Vernon and Manchester IA.

Severe Weather Reports for the first 16 days of January

This map shows the severe weather reports for the first 16 days of January. The red dots are where tornadoes have occurred, blue dots are wind damage and green dots are hail reports of 1″ in diameter or greater.

Remember we had 8 reported tornadoes in central Illinois back on January 3rd.

So far this year, we’ve had 58 tornadoes in the U.S. In ALL of January 2022 we had 48 tornadoes and in 2021, we had just 16 tornadoes total in the month of January.

CLIMATE NOTES: So far this month of January is averaging a whopping 8.6 degrees warmer than average and 13.2 degrees warmer than January of last year (2022). With an average temperature of 34.1, a little above freezing, you can see why there just isn’t much ice on area lakes. We’ve had just 0.6″ of snow since Jan. 1. It’s been too warm for lake-effect snow and precipitation from moving systems (like low pressure centers, etc.) has come as rain and not snow.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

However, the pattern is going to change and colder air is on the way for the end of the month. This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. West Michigan is finally is the light blue color (indicating a little cooler than average. Since this map is for a combined 7 days, it’s likely that the first half of the period will still be warmer than average and the second half cooler than average.

Final prediction: The groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2 (six more weeks of winter).