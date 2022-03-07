Tornado Confirmed in Cass Co. (Northern Indiana)

The line of thunderstorms that developed in SW Iowa and raced eastward produced numerous reports of wind damage through Iowa, N. Illinois, N. Indiana and SW Michigan. Wind gusts hit 81 mph at Rockford IL. and 75 mph at Sterling IL. A semi-truck was flipped near Genoa IL. Part of the roof of an apartment building came off near Chicago. More N. Illinois storm reports. Top pic: Trees knocked down the storm blocking a road (from Andrew Snyder)

Peak wind gusts across N. Illinois (graphic from Chicago NWS)

Wind gusts as high as 65-70 mph were reported which created damage to trees and homes in many locations. A weak and brief EF0 tornado was also confirmed 4 miles southwest of Royal Center, IN (Cass County).

Radar showing the line of severe thunderstorms moving through N. Indiana. (from N. Indiana NWS)

There was a local surge on radar but no obvious rotation. That’s not surprising given that this was a small and short-lived tornado. Remember that the line of storms was producing straight-line wind gusts pretty much equal to what the tornado produced.

Details on the Small Tornado that hit Sat. night near Royal Center in Northern Indiana

Here’s the details on the Royal Center IN tornado. The line of storms was moving west to east. The tornado moved from SW to NE.

These are trees knocked down the Saturday night storm near La Porte IN. Imagine it’s night and completely dark. If you were driving along on that road at 55 mph – think you could stop in time if that appeared in front of you? Nighttime driving after a severe thunderstorm, very heavy rain or tornado can be dangerous. One problem in rural areas is that tornadoes and occasionally even severe t-storms knock down fences. Large animals (cows, horses) get loose. You can drive around a curve and suddenly have a cow or horse in the middle of the road.

Tree on a car near Logansport, Indiana (from Shane Strong)

If you know a storm is coming, try to avoid (some people can’t) parking under or next to a tree. If you park in a garage, make sure you keep the garage door closed.

Swimming pool destroyed by strong winds near Columbia City IN (from Shawn Hierholzer)

This Monday will be another significant severe weather day, with a relatively large Slight Risk Area from Alabama to New Jersey.

Also: Home destroyed by tornado Sunday night in Izard Co. Arkansas – minor injuries to occupants.