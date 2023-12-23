Well, we may need the umbrella this Christmas, but not the snow shovel. Unseasonably warm air covers much of the U.S. At 5 pm Friday evening, the average temperature for all the weather stations in the U.S. was 7 degrees warmer than average! Last year, we had a high temperature of 15° in Grand Rapids and we had we had 7.5″ of snow – the snowiest Dec. 23rd in G.R. history (going back into the 1800s).

This could be a top 5 warmest Christmas day ever in Grand Rapids. Number 1 is the 65 degree reading on 12 25 82 – another year with a strong El Nino. Second place is a 57-degree high temp. from 1893 and third place is 55 in 2019.

This pic. was taken one year ago on Dec. 23, 2022 near Jamestown (from Sandra Talsma). By the end of December last year, we had 67.6″ of snow in Grand Rapids (Ford Airport). This year, we’ve had 3.2″..that’s all.

This month has been cloudier than average, with just 17% of possible sunshine. So far this December, we’ve had 13 of 22 days with less than 10% sunshine. We’re running 5.5 degrees warmer than average.

This map shows the forecast snow there will be on the ground Christmas morning. There will be virtually no snow in the entire state of Michigan – including the U.P.

Despite the lack of snow, there are 16 ski areas open this weekend in Michigan ( in northern Lower Michigan and the U.P.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Christmas Day from the European model – mid 50s over southern Lower Michigan and even 41 way up at Copper Harbor at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula. The overnight run of the NAM model gives Grand Rapids a high temperature of 59 on Christmas Day!

Here’s high and low temperatures from the overnight run of the European model. It forecasts a high temp. of 54 on Monday and Tuesday – and it shows a return to average winter temperatures for the end of next week and beyond.

Here’s high and low temperatures from the overnight run of the GFS model. Same story. Unseasonably warm to start next week with 3 days in the mid 50s…then a return to more typical winter weather for the end of next week into early January.

We’ve had a little fog to start this Saturday. Winds are calm or nearly calm. Waves on Lake Michigan are running around 6-7 inches – that’s all. The water temperature of Lake Michigan is 43.1 – plenty “warm” enough for lake-effect snow when the colder air gets here. We may not have a White Christmas this year, but there could be some snow for New Years Day.

Two weather events to remember. First, it was 10 yeas ago that we had a major ice storm across Lower Michigan. Hardest hit were areas south and east of Grand Rapids. There were customers without power for a week after that storm. Second was the snow we had last Christmas. Grand Rapids had 17″ of snow on the ground Christmas morning in 2022 – 2nd only to the 22″ we had on the ground on Christmas Day in 1951.

Early Saturday AM, there were still 14,647 customers without power in Maine – four days after the big wind storm that brought gusts as high as 78 mph to the coast.

The above map shows lightning data early Saturday AM from SE Arizona, New Mexico and S. Arizona. Rainfall totaled 0.47″ at Phoenix and 0.82″ at Yuma (which is the driest major city in the U.S.