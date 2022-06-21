GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s hot weather is a welcome change for some people but it’s important to remember that it can become dangerous very quickly.

Heat-related illnesses can impact anyone and there are several signs to look out for.

A heat rash and cramps are some of the first signs that something is wrong. If you start to experience dizziness, heavy sweating and nausea, it could be heat exhaustion.

Doctors recommend drinking water, moving inside as soon as possible or finding some shade. If you become confused or if you see someone pass out, it may be heat stroke and immediate medical attention is needed.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated, wear light clothing and try to avoid being outside for long periods of time.

