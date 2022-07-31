We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this Sunday – nice day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low-mid 80s inland and mid-upper 70s at Lake Michigan.

Port Sheldon buoy Sunday AM

This was the Port Sheldon buoy around sunrise this Sunday AM. Waves were running 1.3 feet with a water temperature of 74°. Waves should run around 12-18″ today with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Monday there is a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for Lake Michigan (from 2 am to 11 pm). The G.R. NWS says: “Winds and wave currents will be initially from the southwest early Monday. Winds will then shift to the West, and eventually northwest by late Monday. This means that the most dangerous place will be on the south side of piers and structures early Monday, then on the north side Monday afternoon and evening.” Waves could increase to 3-6 feet.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday August 1

We have a good chance of seeing scattered showers and isolated thundershowers late tonight and Monday. Timing is such that if there is any severe weather (isolated wind damage), it would likely be in SE Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday PM/night. They have the light green color over W. Michigan. That indicates that while a thunderstorm is possible, organized severe weather is unlikely.

Tuesday looks dry – Wednesday will be hot and humid.

Wednesday PM/night we have a better chance of getting a few stronger thunderstorms. SPC says: “An upper-level trough, and an associated cold front, are forecast to move across the Great Lakes region on Wednesday…scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday in the southern and eastern Great Lakes. the greater threat could be on Wednesday in the Great Lakes, where the models are in better agreement concerning instability. If moderate instability does materialize on Wednesday in Wisconsin and Lower Michigan, as some solutions suggest, then an isolated severe threat would be possible in the late afternoon and early evening.”

European model high and low temperatures

Here’s forecast high temperatures for the European model – the models continue to have Wednesday as the hottest day, though models have backed off a bit on highs into the low-mid 90’s Wed. PM. It’ll depend on if showers and storms can develop Wed. PM and stop the temp. rise.

Lake Michigan/Huron Water Levels

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron (one big lake for lake-level purposes – they are connected here at the Straits of Mackinac) is now 8″ lower than it was one year ago, but still 9″ higher than the long-term average July level.

ALSO: August will bring a variety of astronomical events. The full moon of August occurs on August 11 at 9:35 pm – it’ll rise in the east-southeast right around sunset. It’s called the sturgeon moon, named after the biggest native fish here in the Great Lakes. Right now, you can see a crescent moon to the west in the evening.

