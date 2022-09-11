Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids.

Storm damage is roped off in Belknap Lookout a week after a strong storm. (pic. taken on Sept. 18, 2019)

Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 75 MPH … LOCALLY TO 100 MPH … IN THE BELKNAP NEIGHBORHOOD OF GRAND RAPIDS.”

More severe reports that evening: 1 1/2″ diameter in Vestaburg, 1 1/4″ diameter hail in Stanton, Woodville (Newaygo Co.) SCATTERED TREES DOWN ALONG POPLAR RD BETWEEN VAN BUREN AND 6 MILE RD. ALSO SOME TREES DOWN NEAR EVERGREEN AND 6 MILE RD.” Newaygo: SCATTERED TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES NEAR/ALONG M-82 BETWEEN WARNER AVE AND ELM AVE. NEWAYGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS CLOSED 9/12 DUE TO POWER OUTAGES, WIRES DOWN M-37 and 56th, trees down in Six Lakes in Montcalm Co. Wind damage (trees, wires) was reported in Marne and Walker. Near Lowell DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 75 MPH ACROSS LOWELL AS TOLD BY WIDESPREAD TREE DAMAGE…CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE ALONG VERGENNES ST AND NEAR LINCOLN LAKE AVE IN LOWELL. Woodbury, Eaton Co: WO HOUSES WITH WIND DAMAGE. ONE ON NORTH SIDE OF STREET WITH DAMAGE ON NORTH SIDE. BROKEN GLASS … ALL SEASONS ROOM LOST MUCH OF ROOF. SOUTH SIDE HOME TREE DAMAGE,

Near Lowell: LARGE BARN BLOWN FROM FOUNDATION TO THE SOUTHEAST. NO DAMAGE TO OUTBUILDINGS WITHIN 20-40 FEET. MINOR DAMAGE TO SMALL BARN IMMEDIATELY SOUTH OF MAIN BARN



Wind damage was also reported near Ann Arbor and Port Huron.