We’ll have 3 more dry days (Wed. – Fri.), then a pretty good chance of rain (scattered showers) over the coming weekend. The map above is the precipi andtation forecast for the next 72 hours from the Weather Prediction Center. Lower Michigan stays dry. They’re still getting some rain in N. California and the Sierra Nevada Mts.

Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for the weekend

The map above is the precipitation forecast from the Weather Prediction Center for the weekend. We finally get some rain – more south than north.

3 Day Forecast…Mild Days and Cool Nights.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-upper 70s (a little cooler at Lake Michigan) with cool nighttime lows in the low 50s. Cool spots may reach the mid-upper 40s.

Red Flag Warning for Oceana and Newaygo Counties north to the Mackinac Bridge

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * Winds...North 10 to 20 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. For more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or call 866-922-2876. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Red Flag Warning for eastern Upper Michigan

The National Weather Service says:

...Red Flag Warning today for the east half of Upper Michigan... OVERVIEW...Temperatures will warm today into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Critical relative humidity values down to 15 to 20 percent and winds gusting as high as 20 to possibly 30 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions today across much of central and all of eastern Upper Michigan. The strongest wind gusts will occur across eastern Upper Michigan during the afternoon hours.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 day rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues the trend of below average rainfall in Michigan.