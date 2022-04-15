The 3-day blizzard is finally ending over the Dakotas and Montana. Bismarck ND had almost as much snow on Tuesday (10.0″) as they had in December and January combined (10.5″). Up to 30″ has fallen in N. Dakota and over 45″ in a few spots in the Montana mountains.

Map showing where the heaviest snow has fallen

Peak Wind gusts in North Dakota

Here are some peak wind gusts during the blizzard. This was a long period with wind gusts of +50 mph – in some places the strong wind lasted for 48 hours. The wind caused significant blowing snow, which reduced visibility and made for some dangerous driving…and the wind has piled the snow up into large drifts.

It’s cold this Friday AM – at 12:40 am local time, the temperature at Devil’s Lake ND is +11 with a wind chill of -8.

