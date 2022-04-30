The above pic. is a tornado moving through Andover, Kansas late Friday afternoon (from Jason Knipp). As of 3 am Sat. – I count no fatalities and 10 injured.

Kansas Tornado just before sunset on Friday 4 29 22 (from Stephanie Bally)

More pictures of the Kansas tornadoes here.

Here’s severe weather reports from Friday – There were 15 tornadoes – 11 in Kansas, 3 in Nebraska and one in Fort Myers FL. As I type this, there were 128 reports of wind damage or severe criteria winds (+75 mph). Winds hit 84 mph at Tipton, KS and 91 mph at Davenport KS. We had 86 (as I type this) reports of severe criteria hail (1″ in diameter or greater). Eleven of those reports were from hail 2″ or greater in diameter, including a 4″ diameter hail report from Enterprise KS.

Severe Weather Risk Area for Saturday 4/30/22

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Saturday shows a Slight Risk Area (level 2) from S. Wisconsin and W Indiana down through most of Illinois, SE Missouri and into Central Arkansas. That’s surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area that extends from SW Michigan and Wisconsin to Mexico.

SPC says: “Severe thunderstorms associated with a threat for wind damage and large hail are possible on Saturday from the lower Mississippi Valley northward into the western Great Lakes. A couple tornadoes may also occur.”

Isolated strong winds and small hail would be the primary threats in SW Michigan.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 4 30 22

Here’s a closer look at the Risk Area for SW Michigan – generally south of a line from Holland to just south of Coldwater. I think the best chance of severe weather (a slightly lower chance that Friday) will be down in Illinois.