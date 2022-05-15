Above is the Severe Weather Outlook map from the Storm Prediction Center for Day 6 (next Friday PM/night). The Risk Area (equivalent to a Slight Risk Area) covers much of Lower Michigan. SPC says: “Near this front and the evolving surface low, focused ascent across the north-central States/Upper Mississippi Valley region will likely result in afternoon/evening severe storms. Along with potential for large hail and damaging winds, a few tornadoes are also expected…”

Timing on this is not quite certain yet. There could be a greater severe risk here on Friday. In any case, keep it in the back of your mind that severe weather is a definite possibility later this week.

Saturday, thunderstorms produced 1/2″ hail at Mt. Pleasant and a gust of wind to 43 mph at Lansing. Delwin in Isabella Co. had another 2.64″ of rain. This was the same place that got 4.84″ of rain on Thursday. This gives them 8.48″ in about 76 hours. Tough for farmers to get to their fields with the standing water from these recent rains.

While there is a chance of a shower, much of this Sunday will be dry. There will be a chance of rain tonight, with the greatest chance southeast of a line from Holland to Mt. Pleasant. One computer model gives about 1/3rd inch to Coldwater, just .05″ for Grand Rapids and just trace amounts northwest of Kent County.

Severe Weather Risk Area for Sunday/Sunday night (5/15)

Here’s the Severe Weather Risk Map for this Sunday/Sunday night. There’s an enhanced risk in S. Missouri, NW Arkansas, SE Kansas and E. Oklahoma. This is surrounded by a large Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) that comes northeast to cover much of Indiana. There is a Marginal Risk (in dark green) southeast of a line from S. Haven to Battle Creek to Saginaw Bay. Note the Marginal Risk in NE Oregon, Idaho and Sw Montana – don’t see that too often – plus there will be snow in the higher elevation of the Pac. NW mountains.

Severe Weather Risk Map for Monday/Monday night (5/16)

Monday will be a big severe weather day in the East. I think there could be a significant number of wind damage reports and even a few tornadoes. The greatest risk is from the Washington D.C. area north into New York state.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tue. 5/17

Severe weather on Tuesday shifts back into the Central U.S. with a Slight rain for much of Nebraska, N. Kansas, SW Iowa and NW Missouri.