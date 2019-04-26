Thousands without power as high winds hit W. MI
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong winds blowing through Michigan knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses statewide Friday.
In West Michigan, most of the outages was concentrated near Breton Road and 28th Street SE in Kentwood. Approximately 1,199 customers were without power, according to Consumers Energy's outage map.
The Kentwood area outage was first reported at 3:47 p.m. As of 5:25 p.m., there was no estimate on restoration time.
Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern couldn’t confirm the cause of the Kentwood area outage, but said high winds reported in the area may be to blame.
Morgenstern said 9,500 customers were without power statewide because of wind damage. As of 5:35 p.m. Friday, the following West Michigan counties had at least 100 outages:
- Branch County: 139 outages
- Kalamazoo County: 168 outages
- Kent County: 1,861 outages
- St. Joseph: 2,393 outages
A dozen West Michigan counties were under a wind advisory Friday.
