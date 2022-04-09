GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is no doubt it has been abysmally cloudy this season. So much so, the crowd broke out in cheers today at the Tiger’s home opener when the sun made a brief appearance through the clouds.

It has been so cloudy that 2022 has now claimed the title of “cloudiest start to April on record.” Records date back to 1896.

Sunshine amounts since spring

March 20: 93%

93% March 21: 39%

39% March 22: 0%

0% March 23: 0%

0% March 24: 0%

0% March 25: 5%

5% March 26: 1%

1% March 27: 42%

42% March 28: 75%

75% March 29: 46%

46% March 30: 0%

0% March 31: 1%

1% April 1: 12%

12% April 2: 7%

7% April 3: 9%

9% April 4 : 1%

: 1% April 5: 27%

27% April 6: 15%

15% April 7: 0%

0% April 8: 1%

Cloudier than usual March

There have only been two days in the past twenty that were technically “mostly sunny”. Not only has April only pulled in 9% of all total possible sunshine, March was also a cloudier than usual month.

As days get longer, they typically begin to trend sunnier too. An average April tends to deliver around 52% possible sunshine. May and June both feature more than 50% possible sunshine, meaning the days are sunny more than half of the time.

Typically, our cloudiest months in West Michigan occur in the winter. April of 2022 does not look to change the trend any time soon. Clouds are in the 8-day forecast more often than not with only one day expected to deliver full-fledged sunshine.