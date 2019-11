Dozens of record low temperatures and record low high temperatures have been set east of the Rockies. Here's a look at high temperatures Tuesday. All of these are record low maximum temperatures for the date. The previous record low maximums where...for G.R. 27° in 1920, for Muskegon 27° in 1940, for Lansing 29° in 1995 and for Kalamazoo 28° in 1920.

Low temp. records for today (Wed. the 13th) are 10° for Gr. Rapids in 1986, 11° for Muskegon in 1911, 1° for Lansing in 1872 and 12° for Kalamazoo in 1986.