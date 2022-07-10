Today (Sunday, July 10), the price of a first class stamp in the U.S. rises to 60 cents. This is for up to 1 ounce. Each additional ounce will go up from 20 cents to 24 cents. A postcard stamp jumps from 40 cents to 44 cents. A metered letter climbs from 53 cents to 57 cents and international is now $1.40 up from $ 1.30.

A forever stamp, as its name implies, can be used to mail a letter regardless of when it was purchased. That means if you bought forever stamps 10 years ago, when the price was 45 cents each, you can still use them to mail letters now.

It’s still much cheaper to send a letter in the U.S. than in most other countries. For instance, sending a letter in Canada will cost you $1.07. Mail delivery in the U.S. is generally very reliable, even in bad weather.