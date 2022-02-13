The Famous Cold Wave of Feb. 1899

The pic. above is a snowball fight on the steps of the Florida State Capitol Building in Tallahassee. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the state of Florida occurred at Tallahassee on the morning of Feb. 13, 1899 when they dipped to 2° below zero – the only time a below zero temperature has ever been recorded in Florida. State record low temperature were set at Minden, Louisiana with an incredible 16° below zero and Mulligan, Ohio at 39° below zero. All 3 of those records still stand today.

A gigantic Arctic high pressure center formed in Northern Canada. The central pressure reached 31.42″ at Swift Current, Manitoba. The high plunged south into the U.S. Practically all areas east of the Rockies felt the extreme cold.

It was said that there was scattered frost in Cuba. New Orleans woke up to 4″ of snow on the ground, a stiff north wind and a temperature of 2° above zero. Ice actually flowed out of the Mississippi River into the Gulf of Mexico.

A blizzard moved from the Gulf of Mexico up the East Coast, dropping 20.5″ of snow on Washington D.C. and 34″ on Cape May, New Jersey. Philadephia recorded 19″ of new snow, while Boston and New York City received 16″.

In Grand Rapids the temperature dipped to -23° on 2/12 and -24° on both the 13th and 14th. Grand Rapids did not get above zero for four days! The high temperatures from the 9th to the 13th were -3°, -6°, 0°, 0°, and +2°. The -6 still stands as the coldest high temperature ever in G.R.

Other low temperatures during that cold snap: Ann Arbor -16°, Baldwin -49°, Battle Creek -24°, Big Rapids -36°, Detroit -13°, Flint -26°, Frankfort -32°, Hart -35°, Hastings -31°, Ionia -25°, Lake City -41°, Lansing -24°, Manistee -38°, Muskegon -30°, Newberry -32°, Owosso -21°, Saginaw -20°, S. Ste. Marie -37°, South Haven -22° and Three Rivers -20°. Later that spring, Grand Rapids reached 90 degrees on April 30th, the only time that G.R. has reached 90° in April.

Many cities set all time record low temperatures that still stand today – including -8 at Fort Worth TX, -22 at Wichita KS and +2 at Baton Rouge LA.

Much has been written about this event; see here, and here. A technical, peer-reviewed analysis by Kocin, Weiss, and Wagner (1988) is here.