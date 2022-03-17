Ireland, at 32,595 square miles, is slightly smaller than the state of Indiana. It’s 174 miles across at its widest point. It has a population (Republic + N. Ireland) of 6.7 million – that compares to 10 million in Michigan. We focus on Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day – March 17. Here’s more on Patrick of Ireland.

Ireland is at a relatively high latitude. Dublin sits at 53°35′ N. That would put it over 400 miles north of Sault Ste. Marie. However, it’s not Arctic tundra. Ireland is warmed by the Gulf Stream. Ireland has cities, beautiful countryside, hills, lakes, waterfalls and cliffs. The length of daylight varies greatly between summer (17 hours at the Summer Solstice with sunrise at 4:56 am and sunset at 9:56 pm) and winter (7 hours and 30 minutes of daylight at the Winter Solstice, with a sunrise of 8:38 am and a sunset at 4:08 pm). On the Winter Solstice, the sun only climbs 13 degrees above the southern horizon at solar noon.

Ireland – Moher Cliffs

Dublin, on the east side of the island has an average January high temperature of 47° and an average July high temperature of 67°. So, there’s only a 20-degree difference between winter and summer. Don’t expect to find a lot of snowblowers or outdoor swimming pools. Ireland is surrounded by ocean. The water temperature of the ocean at Dublin reaches its lowest in early March at 47° and rises to a high of 59° in mid-late August. They can get warm and cold days, but those are not the norm. The warmest temperature ever in Dublin was 88° and the coldest was 4°.

Dublin is on the east side of the island, the drier side. They average around 30″ of precipitation per year, a little less than Grand Rapids. The west side of the island, the windward side, can get twice that much precipitation. Dublin averages 16 days a year when they see frozen precipitation, which can be snow, sleet or small hail. Significant accumulation of snow is rare. Thunderstorms are also rare.

Satellite picture of Ireland on a rare clear day – in summer, it’s really green

Ireland is truly a “green island”. It’s covered by lush, green grass and vegetation. Only about 10% of Ireland is forest. The 3 top exports (moneywise) from Ireland are 1) Pharmaceuticals: US$53.5 billion (31.5% of total exports) 2) Organic chemicals: $35.6 billion (21%) 3) Optical, technical, medical apparatus: $15.2 billion (9%). Whiskey and beer don’t make the top ten in exports.

If you’d like to visit Ireland…the sunniest months are May and June and the warmest day on average is July 26.