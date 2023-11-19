GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Outside of some rain Tuesday, Thanksgiving week looks cooperative for those planning to travel.

The holiday week will begin on a quiet note. Cloud cover will increase Monday with winds becoming easterly — a typical sign of an approaching system.

While weather models initially showed a chance for snow, temperatures have trended warmer. Rain is now expected to develop overnight Monday into Tuesday.

As low pressure passes to the south, the heaviest rain amounts look to stay near and south of I-96. Luckily, temperatures will stay above freezing with highs in the mid 40s keeping all precipitation as rain. If you are traveling north, keep an eye out for a wintry mix or light flurries.

Cooler air will surge in by early Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s. This may allow for any lingering rain to transition over to a wintry mix or snow. As of now, little to no accumulation is expected. Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year. Travel should not be impacted.

What’s more certain, though, is that cold air will likely pour in behind this system. High temperatures will fall below normal for a change into the upper 30s and low 40s.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the snow, you may just be waiting a bit longer. The 8-to-14 day precipitation outlook indicates a drier than normal pattern, which aligns with our El Niño winter.

Grand Rapids typically sees the first 1″ of accumulating snow on Nov. 19 with the first 3″ snowfall on December 6.