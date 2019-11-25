GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Travel and weather go hand-in-hand especially when an estimated 1.7 million Michiganders hit the roads.

Travel Thanksgiving Day looks fine, but if you are looking to get a jump on the traffic by leaving Wednesday it will coincide with the latest storm. Already there many watches, advisories and warnings issued for this storm.

Like the previous storm, Lower Michigan will be on the warm side. This is why you see the placement of winter weather watches, warnings and advisories to the west and northwest.

Lower Michigan will get the rain and wind. Already there’s a hint of the wind that is forecast with yet another Lakeshore Flood Watch for Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if the National Weather Service also issues an area-wide Wind Advisory as well.

Here’s the breakdown of the Thanksgiving eve storm. Late Tuesday it will be located near Kansas City. It’s at this point when rain will be arriving.

The intensity of the wind and rain will increase overnight Tuesday as the storm strengthens. It will be located between Green Bay and Milwaukee by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will feature gusty south winds and heavy to moderate rain. The heaviest rain will likely be during the morning with even an isolated t-storm possible.

Temperatures by evening will have sufficiently cooled enough that there will be a transition to a rain, snow mix. It will be light so I don’t think it will present travel issues.

If your holiday travel plans take you far west and north that’s when you may run into snowy roads and flight delays.

Locations from the Soo, Escanaba, Marquette and Minneapolis will receive 6-12 inches of wind blown snow.

The bigger issue for Lower Michigan will be the wind. Wind gusts by Wednesday morning will already be exceeding 40 mph at the lakeshore.

Two hands on the steering wheel as they will likely exceed 50 mph during the afternoon.

Fortunately, the system will move out by Thanksgiving Day Thursday with much improved traveling conditions and generally dry roads.

The tame weather will last through “Black Friday” but will turn downhill as yet another storm visits for this upcoming weekend.

This one could bring more of a wintry mix so stay tuned as Storm Team 8 keeps you updated within this very active weather pattern.

