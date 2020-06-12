Tens of thousands remain without power in W MI

A tree fell on a Hopkins home as the remnants of Cristobal moved into Michigan on June 9, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of people in West Michigan remain without power, the result of a one-two punch of storms caused by the remnants of Cristobal Tuesday and Wednesday.

Consumers Energy says crews will keep working overnight and hope to get most customers still without service back online Friday. But even with about 1,600 people on the job, some in the hardest-hit areas, like Branch, Kent and particularly Calhoun counties, may not have power until the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Consumer Energy’s interactive outage map showed about 107,000 customers without service statewide. Here are the West Michigan county-by-county outage numbers:

Allegan County: 1,008

Barry County: 701

Branch County: 6,767

Calhoun County: 26,549

Ionia County: 589

Kalamazoo County: 643

Kent County: 10,801

Mecosta County: 1,161

Montcalm County: 2,956

Muskegon County: 1,712

Newaygo County: 439

Ottawa County: 4,342

St. Joseph County: 926

There was another, smaller lines of storms Thursday evening unrelated to Cristobal. Consumers said they did not appear to be significantly affecting restoration times.