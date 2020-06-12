Closings & Delays
Tens of thousands remain without power in W MI

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A tree fell on a Hopkins home as the remnants of Cristobal moved into Michigan on June 9, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of people in West Michigan remain without power, the result of a one-two punch of storms caused by the remnants of Cristobal Tuesday and Wednesday.

Consumers Energy says crews will keep working overnight and hope to get most customers still without service back online Friday. But even with about 1,600 people on the job, some in the hardest-hit areas, like Branch, Kent and particularly Calhoun counties, may not have power until the weekend.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the Consumer Energy’s interactive outage map showed about 107,000 customers without service statewide. Here are the West Michigan county-by-county outage numbers:

  • Allegan County: 1,008
  • Barry County: 701
  • Branch County: 6,767
  • Calhoun County: 26,549
  • Ionia County: 589
  • Kalamazoo County: 643
  • Kent County: 10,801
  • Mecosta County: 1,161
  • Montcalm County: 2,956
  • Muskegon County: 1,712
  • Newaygo County: 439
  • Ottawa County: 4,342
  • St. Joseph County: 926

There was another, smaller lines of storms Thursday evening unrelated to Cristobal. Consumers said they did not appear to be significantly affecting restoration times.

zeeland weather
Storm clouds move in over Zeeland on June 11, 2020. (Brooke Thorburn/ReportIt)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

