Four weather stations in Michigan dipped below the freezing mark this early morning. The coldest spot was Baraga Plains in the U.P. with a low temperature of 28°. Atlanta in Montmorency Co. was the coldest spot in Lower Michigan with a reading of 30°. Both Leota (Clare Co.) and Roscommon (Roscommon Co.) fell to 31° and Spincich Lake in the U.P. bottomed out at an even freezin’ 32°.

Here’s a look at low temperatures this morning, First, those that were in the 30s:

°36° Baldwin and Mio, 38° Jackson, Evart and Pellston, 39° Manistee, Lawrence, Fife Lake, E. Jordan, Bellaire and West Branch.

Low temperatures in the 40s: 40° Charlotte, Ludington, Watervliet, 41° Big Rapids, Cadillac, Reed City, Eaton Rapids and Ceresco (Calhoun Co.), 42° Alma, Hillsdale, Clarksville, Elbridge (Oceana Co.) Albion and Bradley, 43° Marshall, Mt. Pleasant, Coldwater, Hart, Hastings, Entrican (Montcalm Co.), Kent City, Mecosta and Hartford, 44° Lansing, Belding and Fennville. 45° Battle Creek, S. Haven, East G.R., Hudsonville and Grand Junction, 46° Ionia, Sturgis, 47° Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Three Rivers, Comstock Park, W. Olive and Mendon, 48° Belding, Sparta and Benona (Oceana Co.), 49° Grandville and Lawton,

And… 50° at Muskegon, 53° S. Haven Beach, 54° Muskegon Beach.

South Haven Channel 1:33 pm June 7, 2023 with Friends Good Will

Here’s a pic. of the S. Haven Channel at 1:33 pm on 6/7/23, That’s the “Friends Good Will” from the Maritime Museum coming down the channel. The wind has been calm every hour except one from 5 am to 1 pm at the S. Haven Lighthouse with an 8-hour average wind speed of 0.18 mph. Sailboats have needed a motor to move around today.

Water temperatures: 54° at Ludington, 50° at Muskegon and Saugatuck and just 45° at Grand Haven and Holland. Inland lakes have water temps. mostly in the low-mid 70s.

Very low relative humidity. At 2 pm just 25% at Kalamazoo and Battle Creek and 23% at Big Rapids.

Advisory Map – Wed. PM – June 7

We have a pretty colorful Advisory Map this PM. The red color is a Red Flag Warning for a high wildfire danger from Oceana and Newaygo Counties to the north to cover all of N. Lower Michigan and the eastern U.P. There is a Beach Hazard Statement as winds pick up this PM and in the gray color – an Air Quality Alert for SE Michigan, where wildfire smoke is more of a factor.

Rainfall forecast: Here’s the % chance of rain in Grand Rapids for the next 8 days: 2%, 2%, 9%, 76%, 83%, 64%, 29%. Looks like no rain thru at least mid-afternoon on Saturday…then a decent chance of showers and an isolated t-shower from Sunday through Tuesday.