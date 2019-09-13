Superstitions doubled: Full moon falls on Friday the 13th for most

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/WOOD) — It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th.

The superstitions that come with Friday the 13th and a full moon will be combined this Friday.

The Farmers’ Almanac says the last time both events coincided was Oct. 13, 2000. The next time isn’t until Aug. 13, 2049.

A full moon on Friday the 13th happens on average every 20 years, according to the almanac.

Technically the full moon won’t happen until 12:33 a.m. ET on the Sept. 14, but who’s counting? The other time zones, Central, Mountain, and Pacific, will see the actual full moon on Friday the 13th.

West Michigan star gazers who want to stay up for the event should have optimal viewing conditions, but you’ll want to throw on an extra layer. Storm Team 8 says skies will be clearing out Friday evening and it will be mostly clear at night with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s.

Friday’s moon is also the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.