This message from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy:

The Action Day Advisory for Sunday, July 16th is a Statewide Alert.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will be moving in from the northwest Saturday into Sunday. As this happens, increases in PM2.5 concentrations are expected across the Upper Peninsula today, then Sunday across the rest of the state as the plume sinks south. On Saturday the air quality index across the Upper Peninsula will likely increase into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible. Concentrations is those ranges move south into the rest of the state Sunday.