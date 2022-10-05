Top pic. is a boat going past the lighthouse at Michigan City IN. There are still a few boats going in and out of the channels, some fishing – some just pleasure boating. I was at Crockery Lake last evening and there were 3 motorboats and a kayak out on the lake.

The last 5 days have brought us 99% of possible sunshine! That’s four days with 100% sun and one day with 94% sunshine. Expand to 6 days and you get 93% sunshine.

It’s also been rather calm. Over the last 2 days, the average wind speed in G.R. was 2.6 mph. Expand to 6 days and you get 4.9 mph.

With very dry air (the relative humidity in G.R. dropped to 37% Tue. PM.) and calm conditions, we’ve had some big temperature differences from day to night. Tue. the high/low in G.R. was 72/37 – a difference of 35 degrees.

We’ll see some high clouds today (Wed.), but another dry and mild day. A cold front arrives (from north to south) Thu. PM. The winds will pick up. There’s a Gale Watch (will become a Gale Warning) for Thurs. PM and Thurs. night on Lake Michigan. Temperatures will drop. The overnight run of the GFS model gives G.R. a high of just low 50s on Friday…so a cool Football Frenzy in the evening.