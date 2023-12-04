November was sunnier and drier this year with near average temperatures. The top pic. is from the Grand Rapids Santa Claus Parade, which took place under sunny skies with the temperature in Grand Rapids that day reaching 50 degrees.

We had a whopping 45% of possible sunshine in November. The average percent of possible sunshine in November in Grand Rapids is 30%. We had 3 days with 100% sunshine and only 6 days with 0% sunshine for the day (a low number for November).

Sunshine records have been kept in Grand Rapids since 1903, which might be the longest record of sunshine data in the U.S. (and even the world). Looking back to 1903, this was a top ten sunniest November and just the 5th time we’ve had 45% or more sunshine in November since 1939.

It was also a dry month, with just 1.67″ of precipitation (rain and melted snow) in Grand Rapids. That was just 54% of average. This was a reversal from October, when G.R. had 5.51″ of precipitation (which was 137% of average). Wet falls sometimes interfere with farmers trying to complete their harvest.

Snow in the Muskegon area on Nov. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Pam Harris)

Snowfall in Grand Rapids in November totaled just 1.8″. That’s at the Ford Airport on the southeast side of town. Muskegon started the month with 7″ of snow on the ground (airport) on the morning of November 1st. That was from the 8.8″ of snow that fell there on Halloween. The highest snow totals from Muskegon County were between 8″ and 12″. Muskegon got 4.4″ of snow in November and they are up to 15.2″ of snow for this winter, while Grand Rapids has had just 1.9″ so far this winter. I don’t see any big snowstorms in West Michigan through Dec. 14.

This is hail that fell near Shelby on November 6

We had 2 days when we had thunderstorms in the area. There was a swath of significant hail that fell in a narrow band from southern Oceana across southern Newaygo, far northern Kent and into Montcalm Counties. 1″ diameter hail fell just west of Sand Lake. We had 1 1/4″ diameter hail at Pierson in Montcalm Co. and just southeast of Newaygo and 1 1/2″ diameter hail (the size of ping-pong balls) fell northwest of Sand Lake. That was the 3rd biggest hail that fell anywhere in the U.S. during the month of November. There were only 8 reports of severe criteria hail in the entire U.S. during November.

The average high temperature in November 2023 in Grand Rapids was 48.5° and that was 1.3° warmer than average. The average low temperature in G.R. during November was 30.9° and that was 1.9° colder than average. Combine those and you get an average temperature for the month of 39.7° and that was 0.3° colder than average.

The warmest temperature for the month was 66° on Nov. 16 and the coldest was 18° on the 25th and the 28th. We had 15 days that were warmer than average and 15 days that were colder than average.

The fastest gust of wind was 47 mph on the 6th and the average wind speed was 9.5 mph.

As I’ve said, I expect the first 2 or 3 weeks of December to be warmer than average in West Michigan and then we’ll see a colder pattern for the last week (or two) of the month. I don’t see a lot of snow falling here in the first half of December. Much of the time it will be too warm for significant lake-effect snow and I don’t see any big storm systems coming our way to bring significant snow in the next couple weeks. We could see a colder pattern (relative to average) in January/February as the El Nino may start to weaken or the core of warmest water moves more toward the central Pacific rather than the far eastern Pacific near Ecuador.

This is the latest map of sea surface temperature anomalies (difference from average). Blue is colder than average water temperatures and yellow/orange/red is warmer than average. You can see the plume of warmer than average water along the Equator west of South America. Ocean areas that are white in the Arctic and around Antarctica are areas that are ice covered.

