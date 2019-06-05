Submit Your Closing

School Closings Registration

Our school closing operation is a secure system accessible only by superintendents or their designee. For more information on this system, please call (616) 456-8888 during regular business hours.

Church Closings Registration

Our closing system allows you to cancel your church or church event either online OR through our automated phone line. With this system, you will be assigned a code which will allow you to automate your closing. Our system is simple and once you enter your closing information, it will automatically be on our TV broadcast, on our website, on our mobile products, and sent via SMS text or email. THIS IS THE MOST EFFICIENT WAY TO GET YOUR CLOSING ON TV.

Registration:

For churches to register for our closings system, please email the following information to closings@woodtv.com:

NOTE: DO NOT EMAIL YOUR ACTUAL CLOSING. THIS IS FOR CHURCH REGISTRATION ONLY. WE DO NOT ACCEPT CLOSINGS VIA EMAIL.

Name of Church

County

Mailing Address

Contact Name and Phone Number

Please be sure to specify in the subject line ‘REGISTER CHURCH CLOSING’.

You will be emailed a complete packet of step-by-step instructions with a specific code for your church.

Business Closings

Before attempting to use our system, we ask that your business be one that employs a large number of people who would be difficult for you to reach. We do work to accommodate requests, but on heavy volume closing days, we must prioritize by need. We do not have an automated business closing system. If you have an urgent need, you can call (616) 771-9649.

Other Organizations

If you are a member of another organization that has a small group of people involved, please consider utilizing a phone tree to contact your members. On busy closings days, our closings system can get over a thousand listings and it’s difficult to accommodate small groups. If you are unable to contact all of your members, we’ll put your closing on the air and online. If you have an urgent need, you can call (616) 771-9649.