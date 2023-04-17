GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks 56 years since an outbreak of 10 tornadoes ravaged West Michigan.

The outbreak included an F3 tornado that moved from Grandville through the south side of Grand Rapids and then east to Ada. It was the strongest tornado ever recorded in the city limits of Grand Rapids. This photo is a helicopter view of the damage:

On April 21, 1967, the F3 twister carved a path 13.6 miles long through Kent County. The National Weather Service said it destroyed 65 structures and damaged more than 400 others. Hundreds of trees were uprooted.

Damage to a home in Grandville from a tornado on April 21, 1967.

The twister began southwest of Grandville and moved east northeast through the area where the RiverTown Crossings Mall is located.

Tornado damage at the Darling Freight Co. just north of 28th St. at US 131

The tornado continued through Wyoming, crossing US-131, then pushed through the south end of the city of Grand Rapids and into East Grand Rapids. The twister finally dissipated northeast of Ada.

Tornado damage at the South Congregational Church.

Homes damaged in Grand Rapids.

Damage to a gas station (note the price of a gallon of gas was 27.9 cents, and back then sometimes you got a free something with a fill-up, like a glass).

A second smaller tornado touched down in Cascade. It was on the ground for a third of a mile and damaged some outbuildings.

Paths of six of the 10 tornadoes that occurred in West Michigan on April 21, 1967.

A total of 10 tornadoes hit Michigan that day, including one F4, one F3, six F2s, one F1 and one F0. That day, tornadoes touched down in Kent, Allegan, Barry, Muskegon, Ionia, Ingham, Cass, Clinton and Eaton counties.

This is a helicopter view of dozens of trees knocked down by the tornado that moved through Barry and Ionia counties.

The damage in Michigan was overshadowed by the devastation in Illinois. There were 10 tornadoes in Northern Illinois, including three F4 twisters. There were 58 fatalities and 1,118 injuries. Thirty-three of the fatalities occurred at Oak Lawn, a suburb of Chicago. Here’s a video from WGN on the Oak Lawn tornado (lots of film of the damage). Another tornado hit the high school at Belvidere IL just when school was letting out.