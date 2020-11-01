Strong winds fuel high waves, outages in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of homes and businesses in West Michigan are were without power Sunday afternoon as strong winds swept through the area, bringing some snow with them.

As of 12:45 p.m., a total of 9,040 Consumers Energy customers were without power statewide. In West Michigan, the following counties had at least 100 outages:

Allegan County: 664 outages

Barry County: 308 outages

Calhoun County: 167 outages

Ionia County: 325 outages

Kalamazoo County: 178 outages

Kent County: 346 outages

Muskegon County: 346 outages

Ottawa County: 1,026 outages

St. Joseph County: 243 outages

Van Buren County: 612 outages

The National Weather Service says gusts from the northwest could reach up to 55 mph through Sunday evening. Gale force winds will allow waves to build to 10 to 15 feet on Lake Michigan through early Sunday night. Shoreline flooding and more lakeshore erosion is possible.

Gale force winds from the northwest will allow waves to build to 10-15 feet at the Lakeshore through early tonight. Large waves and strong winds pushing water towards the shore may cause flooding along the shoreline, in addition to erosion of beaches & dunes. #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/l1kjbfb3LW — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) November 1, 2020

On land, the NWS says falling trees and branches are hazards. Halloween decorations that are not tied down could also blow away.

