Strong winds fuel high waves, outages in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of homes and businesses in West Michigan are were without power Sunday afternoon as strong winds swept through the area, bringing some snow with them.
As of 12:45 p.m., a total of 9,040 Consumers Energy customers were without power statewide. In West Michigan, the following counties had at least 100 outages:
- Allegan County: 664 outages
- Barry County: 308 outages
- Calhoun County: 167 outages
- Ionia County: 325 outages
- Kalamazoo County: 178 outages
- Kent County: 346 outages
- Muskegon County: 346 outages
- Ottawa County: 1,026 outages
- St. Joseph County: 243 outages
- Van Buren County: 612 outages
The National Weather Service says gusts from the northwest could reach up to 55 mph through Sunday evening. Gale force winds will allow waves to build to 10 to 15 feet on Lake Michigan through early Sunday night. Shoreline flooding and more lakeshore erosion is possible.
On land, the NWS says falling trees and branches are hazards. Halloween decorations that are not tied down could also blow away.
