Strong winds cause power outages, lakeshore flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a wet and windy day across West Michigan Sunday.
Peak wind speeds reached 68 mph in some areas, causing intense waves along Lake Michigan and power outages.
The National Weather Service issued lakeshore flood warnings for Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties until 1 a.m. Monday. A warning has been issued for Berrien County until 4 a.m. Monday.
High wind warnings have been issued for most of West Michigan until 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Consumer’s Energy power outage map, 55,311 were without power across the state as of 5:10 p.m. The following West Michigan counties have more than 100 outages:
Allegan: 3,564
Barry: 2,794
Branch: 572
Calhoun: 2,327
Ionia: 2,632
Kalamazoo: 2,816
Kent: 3,024
Oceana: 435
Mecosta: 365
Montcalm: 1,332
Muskegon: 1,791
Newaygo: 258
Ottawa: 2,941
Van Buren: 1,589
Storm Team 8 is tracking what’s coming our way. Stay with us for updates.