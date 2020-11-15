Strong winds cause power outages, lakeshore flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a wet and windy day across West Michigan Sunday.

Peak wind speeds reached 68 mph in some areas, causing intense waves along Lake Michigan and power outages.

add 62 mph in Chicago, 61 mph at Detroit, 54 mph Big Sable Point https://t.co/TrRSopZPcX — bill steffen (@bsteffen) November 15, 2020

The National Weather Service issued lakeshore flood warnings for Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties until 1 a.m. Monday. A warning has been issued for Berrien County until 4 a.m. Monday.

High wind warnings have been issued for most of West Michigan until 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Consumer’s Energy power outage map, 55,311 were without power across the state as of 5:10 p.m. The following West Michigan counties have more than 100 outages:

Allegan: 3,564

Barry: 2,794

Branch: 572

Calhoun: 2,327

Ionia: 2,632

Kalamazoo: 2,816

Kent: 3,024

Oceana: 435

Mecosta: 365

Montcalm: 1,332

Muskegon: 1,791

Newaygo: 258

Ottawa: 2,941

Van Buren: 1,589

