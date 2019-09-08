Strong Thunderstorms Hit Western Washington State

The table above shows the number of wildfires from Jan. 1 - Sept. 6 for the last 10 year and this year. So far this year, we have had the lowest # of wildfires in the 11-year record. It's also the third lowest number of acres burned in the 11-year record.

The reason for the low number of wildfires this year is the abundant precipitation that has fallen over much of the country - especially east of the Rockies, in the Florida Peninsula and in California. The driest area has been western Washington (where they had strong thunderstorms overnight) and western Oregon. A significant part of the dry area from Georgia to North Carolina just got a good soaking from Dorian.