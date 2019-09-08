Strong Thunderstorms Hit Western Washington State

The above map is Seattle, Washington radar just after midnight (early Sunday morning EDT). Strong (not severe) thunderstorms moved through Western Washington. The storms caused a delay in the Washington/California college football game and at the Washington State Fair. At midnight EDT there were 29,842 customers without power in Western Washington (over 23,000 of those in Pierce County, south of Seattle). Half-inch hail was reported at Auburn, Washington and several locations reported frequent lightning.