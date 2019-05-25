Weather

Strong storms possible into early Saturday

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

Strong storms possible into early Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not even a week after West Michigan saw its first tornado of the year, another batch of strong to severe storms is expected to roll through the area. 

The timeframe most conducive for strong to severe storms will be from around 10 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The biggest threat will be heavy rains, though a storm or two could produce wind gusts or hail big enough to do damage to a few localized areas. A quick tornado like the one that touched down in Barry County Sunday is also possible. 

Severe weather has already materialized upstream of Michigan in places like Iowa and Illinois. Iowa City had a tornado fall apart just before rolling into the heart of downtown. 

Showers and storms in West Michigan should largely be tame and are not expected to sweep through in a big line. That means not everyone will even see rain tonight. 

Those that do see big downpours could have to wade through even more localized flooding tomorrow. It has rained all but just five days in May this year. 

-----

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards

Photo Galleries