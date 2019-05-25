Strong storms possible into early Saturday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not even a week after West Michigan saw its first tornado of the year, another batch of strong to severe storms is expected to roll through the area.

The timeframe most conducive for strong to severe storms will be from around 10 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday.

The biggest threat will be heavy rains, though a storm or two could produce wind gusts or hail big enough to do damage to a few localized areas. A quick tornado like the one that touched down in Barry County Sunday is also possible.

Severe weather has already materialized upstream of Michigan in places like Iowa and Illinois. Iowa City had a tornado fall apart just before rolling into the heart of downtown.

Showers and storms in West Michigan should largely be tame and are not expected to sweep through in a big line. That means not everyone will even see rain tonight.

Those that do see big downpours could have to wade through even more localized flooding tomorrow. It has rained all but just five days in May this year.

