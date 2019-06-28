Storms Hit Wisconsin – Fizzle Over Lake Michigan

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. The pic. above from Fawne Storzer shows the storm approaching Reedsville WI. The map below shows severe storm reports from Thurs. PM:

Severe storm reports for Thursday PM 6 27 19



On the map above, red dots are tornado reports. There was only one tornado in Montana. It was spotted by a storm chaser. Decades ago, this small, short-lived twister would not have been reported. Wind damage reports are blue dots (look at all the blue dots in Wisconsin). Severe hail reports are green dots on the map. There were 62 severe wind reports in Wisconsin. Here’s a list of severe reports from E. Wisconsin. There were two injuries from high winds in Alabama.

Shelf cloud approaching Muskegon Lake from the west.

Thunderstorm out over Lake Michigan by Shawn Liverance

The storms weakened to a few light showers/sprinkles by the time they hit the Muskegon shore. We received many pictures of the incoming shelf cloud. Underneath the shelf cloud, we had gusts of 30-36 mph (36 mph Saugatuck, 35 mph Holland, 32 mph Muskegon Lake, 31 mph Grand Rapids).

Port Sheldon buoycam shortly after 9 pm looking west toward the storm

Here’s a pic. from the Port Sheldon buoycam shortly after 9 pm. You can see the dark clouds looking west.

Tree on a house, wires down in Wisconsin from www.wearegreenbay.com

Tree down in Reedsville WI – pic. from Amy Aanstad

As of 1:15 am – there were still 24,990 customers without power in Wisconsin.