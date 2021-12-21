Storm Team 8: Holiday travel forecast

A white Christmas is always beautiful, but driving through the snow and ice can add some extra stress around the holiday. As the odds of a white Christmas continue to shrink in West Michigan, those planning to travel can at least look forward to a quiet weather forecast.

There’s currently very little snowpack across the Great Lakes region. Portions of the Upper Peninsula still have some snow on the ground while almost all of Lower Michigan is bare. There are a few chances of seeing snow in the days ahead, but no storm systems that will have a major impact on travel.

For anyone heading north for the holidays, some snow will be possible across the Upper Peninsula and northern parts of the Lower Peninsula on Tuesday. A few inches will be possible, so travel could become slippery and slow.

Aside from a few lingering flurries in the morning, Wednesday looks dry and quiet. It will be a great day for travel across Michigan and the entire Great Lakes region. Temperatures will be on the cool side, only in the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday afternoon in West Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will only reach the upper teens to low 20s.

Another round of snow will be possible on Thursday, but any accumulation will be very minor. Some rain could mix in at times. Temperatures on Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday, in the mid to upper 30s across Lower Michigan and upper 20s in the Upper Peninsula.

Warm air will surge north on Christmas Eve, bringing a wide range of temperatures to the region. Parts of southern and central Illinois could make it into the 60s. Southern Michigan will climb into the mid to upper 40s, and the Upper Peninsula will stay in the 30s. A chance of rain will accompany the warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will not be as warm on Christmas Day. The holiday will likely start with temperatures in the 40s, then drop into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Rain will be possible at times on Christmas Day, and there will be a chance of some light snow mixing in by the end of the day.