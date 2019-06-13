Storm Team 8 forecast

Weather

by: Storm Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY
Mostly Cloudy and Breezy
Scattered Showers
Most Rain South of I-94
HIGH: 69
WINDS: SW 10-15 mph

SUNRISE 6:03 a.m.
SUNSET 9:23 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered Showers Today
Breezy and Cool
Chance of Light Rain Tomorrow

TODAY  After a windy start to the day, we’ll see less gusty winds by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, and there will be a chance of scattered showers. The majority of the day is looking dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW  Cloudy conditions will persist into Sunday, and there will still be a chance of light showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK A few isolated showers will be possible on Monday, but the week will begin with generally dry conditions. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal.

LOOKING AHEAD  No sign of any real warm weather for the next couple weeks, although we should get close to 80° by the middle of next week.  Storm Team 8 doesn’t see any heat waves through the end of June and maybe even into the first week of July.  

Check out Bill’s Blog to read more about the high water levels on the Great Lakes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 57°
% ° 57°

Sunday

72° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 58°

Monday

77° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 60°
Showers
Showers 40% 75° 60°

Thursday

76° / 58°
Showers
Showers 40% 76° 58°

Friday

77° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 77° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
70°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
69°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
67°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
66°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
61°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
58°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
7%
58°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
61°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
63°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
69°