Storm Team 8 forecast

TODAY

Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Scattered Showers

Most Rain South of I-94

HIGH: 69

WINDS: SW 10-15 mph

SUNRISE 6:03 a.m.

SUNSET 9:23 p.m.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Scattered Showers Today

Breezy and Cool

Chance of Light Rain Tomorrow

TODAY After a windy start to the day, we’ll see less gusty winds by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, and there will be a chance of scattered showers. The majority of the day is looking dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT Isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW Cloudy conditions will persist into Sunday, and there will still be a chance of light showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK A few isolated showers will be possible on Monday, but the week will begin with generally dry conditions. Temperatures will stay a few degrees below normal.

LOOKING AHEAD No sign of any real warm weather for the next couple weeks, although we should get close to 80° by the middle of next week. Storm Team 8 doesn’t see any heat waves through the end of June and maybe even into the first week of July.

Check out Bill’s Blog to read more about the high water levels on the Great Lakes.