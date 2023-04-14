First, I’ve got more to share about my trip to Israel and then England. I’ll have a post or two on that probably over the weekend, including a rather strange incident at O’Hare…and I was so geeked about flying over and seeing Greenland (which was definitely more white than green.

In the meantime, there is still some snow in Michigan. Here’s some snow depths in the U.P. Thursday” 20″ Painesdale, 19″ Three Lakes, 18″ six miles SSW of the Marquette Airport, 14″ at the Marquette Airport was down to 10″ by early Friday, 10″ Ishpeming, 7″ Watersmeet and Big Bay, 6″ Houghton Airport and at Atlantic Mine, 3″ Manistique.

Some interesting temperatures at 3 am Friday. Frankfort had a south wind and it was a warm 68 degrees, while it was just 41 at Beaver Island, surrounded by that cold water. To the east, it was just 42 at Grayling, where the wind was calm.

Grand Rapids had now had 7 consecutive days that were warmer than the day before. Here’s the high temps. in Grand Rapids for the last 8 days: 45-50-59-66-67-72-77-80. While most areas have been warm, it’s been cooler at Lake Michigan. When the temperature hit 80 in G.R. at 3:33 pm, it was just 60 at the Muskegon Beach.

Today will be the 9th dry day in a row. The Red Flag Warning has been taken down. We’ll have lighter winds today, which should lower the wildfire danger. Over the last week, Grand Rapids has had 81% of possible sunshine – very nice.

Looks like we’ll get some snow showers on Monday – could be light accumulations on the grass areas up toward US 10.

Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Lakeshore Counties , plus Kent and Cass Counties. Details at the link.

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Nearly a foot of rain fell in a matter of hours in Fort Lauderdale – causing widespread flooding, the closure of the city’s airport, all public schools and the suspension of high-speed commuter rail service. (Joe Cavaretta /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Also, there was a major flood at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Other rainfall totals: 9.58″ at Fort Lauderdale Beach, 5.16″ at Pembroke Pines and 2.15″ at Miami. Thunderstorms produced a tornado at Dania Beach with some minor damage, a small tornado at Hollywood FL and a wind gust to 70 mph at Weston.