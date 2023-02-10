We could see some sunshine over the weekend. Despite the rain yesterday (1.10″ from this system in Grand Rapids) and the overcast conditions, we’ve certainly seen more sunshine this month than in December and January.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy today with a chance of a few scattered light snow showers. Then partly sunny skies are likely over the weekend. Monday there could be a light mix of precipitation. A stronger storm will likely move in Wed. into Thursday. Some accumulating snow is possible toward Friday of next week, but that’s not a certainty.

Yesterday (Thu.) the high temperatures were quite variable with low pressure coming right over West Michigan. The warm air got into areas south of Kent Co. While Grand Rapids had a high of 43, the thermometer reached 55 degrees in Kalamazoo (a record high temp.) and 59 in Jackson. The high was 36 in Big Rapids and 34 in Cadillac. 3″ of snow fell near Traverse City.

Where I am here in Nassau in the Bahamas, the high temperature was 79 and the low was 68.

Peak wind gusts Thursday included 37 mph in Grand Rapids, 40 mph at Battle Creek and 42 mph in Kalamazoo. The peak gust was 61 mph at Fort Wayne IN.