This from the Sunday AM message from the meteorologist at the State of Michigan Dept. of Air Quality: “We have seen great improvement in the overall air quality throughout the day yesterday and into this morning.” As we heat up, we may see an Air Quality Alert Day – maybe on the 4th – due to ozone rather than smoke.

While many areas could use some more rain, so areas have had significant rainfall. Grand Rapids (airport) has had 1.28″ of rain in the last 3 days. Belding has picked up 3.03″ and a few spots in northeast Kent Co. have had 5″ in the last couple days.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday/Wednesday night

Most of the severe weather this week will be off to our west and south. This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wednesday/Wednesday night. The last of the showers should move out tonight or at the latest early tomorrow. Dry (and pretty warm) weather is expected Monday and for the 4th on Tuesday. Then we’ll have a chance of showers and storms with a cool front that will pass thru late Weds./Weds. night, with dry and a little less humid air moving in for Thursday, Friday and maybe next Saturday.

Lake Michigan is finally starting to warm up. Water temps. today: 68 Hoffmaster S.P. and Saugatuck, 66 Port Sheldon Buoy, 65 Grand Haven, 62 Ludington, 57 Holland State Park (though several boaters have told me that they’re getting 63-65 for a water temp. near Holland State Park. (inland Reeds Lake has a water temp. of 76.