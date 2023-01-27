GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a very quiet January, snow has made its return to West Michigan.

While Saturday will start off dry, a new system will move in by the afternoon. Expect moderate to heavy snow to begin north of Grand Rapids with a better chance for a wintry mix to the south.

Saturday evening into Sunday could be slick on roads with a wintry mix and snow picking up.

Temperatures will fluctuate right around the freezing mark for much of the afternoon and evening. That causes a bit of a challenge when determining how much snow and where. We do know that it is likely that areas north of I-94 will see at least three inches of snow. The highest snow amounts will remain along the I-96 corridor.

Besides heavy snow, impacts will be minor. Winds will be calm out of the north reducing blowing snow and power outages. Roads may become slick with ice at times, especially south of Grand Rapids. Travel may be challenging in the late evening Saturday.

Weather impacts this weekend.

By late Sunday morning, just a few lake effect snow showers will remain. Cloudy skies will return with highs a bit cooler in the upper 20s.

Weekend planner

Much cooler air arrives for the beginning of next week. Get ready for highs in the teens!