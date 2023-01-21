The top pic. shows skiers and boarders at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego MI. We don’t have snow on the ground in SW Lower Michigan, but local ski areas (Bittersweet, Cannonsburg, Timber Ridge, Mulligan’s Hollow) have snow and are open. Here’s the Michigan Ski Report.

Snow stick at the National Weather Service Office near Gaylord, Michigan

The snow stick at the National Weather Service Office near Gaylord shows about 6″ of snow on the ground this Saturday afternoon (1/21). Other snow depths in N. Lower Michigan: 4″ Detour Village, 3″ Alpena and near Traverse City, 2″ at Beulah, Charlevoix, Fife Lake, Glennie and St. Ignace, 1″ at Lake City and Houghton Lake. There is snow on the ground generally north of US 10 with only a light dusting in a few spots south of US 10.

Michigan Tech University in the Upper Peninsula at Houghton

Here’s a pic. from a webcam at Michigan Tech. Univ. in Houghton (Upper Michigan). Lots of students enjoying some hockey. Here’s some snow depths in Upper Michigan:

Snow Depth in Upper Michigan and northern Lower Michigan

30″ west-noirthwest of Michigamme, 27″ Marquette, Munising, 25″ Paulding, 24″ Herman, 23″ S. Ste. Marie, Ironwood, Bergland Dam and Ishpeming, 21″ Big Bay, 19″ Champion, 18″ Greenland, 17″ Green Garden and Watton, 14″ Watersmeet, Stambaugh, Arnold and Iron Mt., 13″ Dollar Bay and Gladstone, 12″ Garden Corners, 11″ Houghton, 9″ Escanaba, 8″ Manistique.

Here in West Michigan, it’ll stay dry through this (Sat.) evening, with a little (less than an inch) light snow possible late tonight into tomorrow morning. Monday and Tuesday look pretty dry.

Probability of around 3″ of snow next Weds./Weds. Night

This map from the Weather Prediction Center is the probability of 0.25″ of precipitation next Weds. and Weds. night. That would be about 3″ of snow. The light green is a 10-30% chance and the darker green is a 30-50% chance…so, not a big storm, but some snow is possible (and some slippery driving), especially southeast of a line from South Bend to Flint. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS forecast discussion.

U. S. Snow cover Saturday Jan. 21 2023

Nationally, 45% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground this morning. The snow in SW Michigan was the tiniest dusting, which melted off early in the day. You can see the band of heavier snowfall from NE Colorado to Upper Michigan from the last storm and there’s a lot of snow in the mountains of the Western U.S.

The 45.0% snow cover this morning compares to 35.7% one year ago on this date (1/21/2022), 28.6% two years ago on this date (1 21/21) and 40.1% three years ago on this date (1/21/2020).

Bill’s Backyard on Christmas Eve 2022

An update on season snowfall: Grand Rapids 68.3″. Only 0.7″ of that came during the first 20 days of January. The 68.3″ is 25.4″ above average for G.R. We had 38.8″ last year as of this date last year and average-to-date is 42.9″. Muskegon has had the snow repellent workin’ this winter. They have recorded just 24.6″ of snow this season. That’s 22.9″ below the average-to-date of 47.5″. Lansing has had 27.0″ of snow this winter. That’s 2.4″ more than the average-to-date.

Muck of our snowfall this winter has been lake-effect, which came with fairly strong winds. The winds blew the heavier snow inland toward the US 131 corridor with much less snowfall at the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Despite significantly higher than average snowfall in Gr. Rapids, relatively few days have had a heavy snow cover. The most snow on the ground in Grand Rapids was 17″ on Christmas Day. G.R. has had 30 days this winter with 3″ or more of snow on the ground and just 7 days with more than 8″ of snow on the ground.