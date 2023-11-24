We’ll stay dry tonight and tomorrow, with snow on Sunday. Colder than average temperatures will continue for at least the next week.

This is the snowfall forecast from the Storm Prediction Center. It shows their percent chancd of 1″ or more of accumulating snow from Sunday morning through Monday morning. You can see that the best chance of 1″ or more on the ground is along and west of US 131. This will be a general light snow with added lake-effect, which could total as much as 2-6″ west of a line from S. Haven to Howard City to Big Rapids. The G.R. National Weather Service says: “ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY WHICH COULD BRING IMPACTS TO THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.”

Remember to watch WOOD TV8 and check www.woodtv.com for Blake Harms’ school closing predictions this winter. As of now, we anticipate that school closings Monday are not impossible, but unlikely.

The cold pattern will continue. Here’s anticipated high and low temperatures for today thru Monday. The average high temperature for this 4-day period is 43°.

Small Craft Advisories remain in effect thru 7 pm this Friday for waves of 2-4 feet. Waves at the Muskegon buoy were running around 3 feet at noon.

This was S. Ste. Marie at midday – with snow accumulating on the grass to around 1″. It will continue to snow likely there.