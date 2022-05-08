This pic. is a screen grab from a web cam in Mt. Rainier N.P. in Washington State. Looks like mid-January. A combination of snow and fog was greatly reducing visibility and contributing to some slippery spots on area roads.

Jackson Visitor Center in Mt. Rainier N.P.

Here’s the Visitor Center. They’re not letting people up here now. Look at how much snow they still have on the ground.

Here’s another pic. from Mt. Rainier N.P. Saturday evening.

Paradise (in the park) measures snowfall. The most they ever had in a winter was 1,122″ in the winter of 1971-72. The least snowfall in a winter was 266″ in 2014-24. They had 672″ last winter. Nearby Mt. Baker had 127″ from April 1-24 and snowfall this winter through 4/24 was 647″. As I type this Stampede Pass is reporting moderate snow, a visibility of 1/4 mi. and a temp. of 32 degrees.