While the surge of mild air has caused our snow cover to disappear faster than the Detroit Tigers World Series hopes in August, there are still places where you can play in the snow.

The top pic. is this early this afternoon at Mont Ripley near Houghton in the U.P. School is out and a lot of kids are out on their skies and snowboards. Here’s Michigan Ski Conditions.

Houghton Michigan – early afternoon Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

There’s snow on the ground here at Houghton. The Channel is frozen over. They’ve done a good job of clearing the streets. Here’s some snowfall depths in the U.P. this morning: 36″ five miles WNW of Michigamme, 29″ Painesdale, 24″ S. Ste. Marie, Munising and Greenland, 21″ Ironwood, 20″ Hancock and Paulding, 16″ Kearsarge, 15″ Ishpeming, 13″ Marquette (airport) and Watton, 12″ Herman and Champion, 11″ Amasa, 8″ Iron Mt., 7″ Stambaugh, 6″ Newberry, Manistique, 5″ Norway and Garden Corners, 4″ Arnold and Green Garden, 3″ Gladstone, 1″ Escanaba and Menominee.

Sleeping Bear Dunes after the recent blizzard

Here’s a pic. from Sleeping Bear Dunes taken a few days ago after the blizzard. Kids bring their sleds and boards to sail down the hill. No chair lift here, you’ve got to walk back to the top. Here’s snow on the ground this morning in N. Lower Michigan: 7″ East Jordan, 6″ Mancelona, 5″ Gaylord, Harbor Springs, 4″ Beulah, 3″ Grayling, 2″ Houghton Lake, Detour Village, Mio, Petoskey and Kingsley, 1″ Fife Lake.

Rock of Ages Lighthouse – Isle Royale National Park

This is the Rock of Ages Lighthouse in Lake Superior, located about 5 miles west of Isle Royale. It’s been a tough winter up here. Duluth MN has had 43.9″ of snow so far this winter. That’s 26.4: above average-to-date. They had 22.3″ in less than 48 hours on Dec. 14-15. They’ve also been nearly four degrees colder than average so far this month.

Forecast of Snowfall over the Next Week from the European Model

Very little snow will fall during the next week in Lower Michigan. There will be a lot of snow in the Western Mountains and a band of snow from Nebraska to the Upper Peninsula.

European Model Snowfall over the Next 46 Days

While the next week will be (by January standards) warm to occasionally unseasonably warm, this isn’t the end of winter. Here’s the European Model Snowfall Forecast for the next 46 days. After a couple weeks of warm weather, more typical winter weather will return to Michigan and much of the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Grand Rapids Snowfall this Winter Compared to Average

Grand Rapids is up to 67.6″ of snow this winter. Much of it has been the light and fluffy kind of snow and it’s melted quickly as relatively warm air has surged north from the Gulf of Mexico.

We had the 2nd snowiest November, second only to 1951 and the 5th snowiest December. Now we’re having an extended mid-winter thaw.

