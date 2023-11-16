The top pic. was snow in my backyard in Alpine Township last November. We had 28″ of snow in Grand Rapids in November 2022. Most of that snow came in 3 consecutive days from Nov. 17-19. That was Thursday to Saturday. The snow caused numerous accidents, slide-offs and school closings. The daily snow last year in G.R. was 7.6″ on the 17th, 7.0″ on the 18th and 8.7″ on the 19th.

We had daily record snowfalls on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, including the 3rd highest November daily snow. The 8.7″ of snow on the 19th was the 3rd highest daily snowfall ever in G.R. It was the highest 3-day snowfall ever in Grand Rapids and the 3rd highest 3-day snowfall ever! The average snowfall in G.R. in November is 7.1″.

The cold and snow moved out and a mild pattern moved in for the last week of Nov. 2022. We had 3 days with highs in the mid 50s and except for the piles, the snow was gone by the afternoon of the 26th.

It’s the opposite of that now. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 66° today (Thu. 11/16). This was the scene at the Muskegon Channel. There was a boat in the water and lots of fishermen on the pier. Temperatures were cooler at the lake with a SSW wind off the water, but the high of 54° at the Muskegon Beach was still well above average.

In Grand Rapids, the high of 66° was 2° cooler than the record high for the date. We had a high of 68° on Nov. 16, 1896. We had a cool start to the day. Our high temperature was 19° warmer than average, but the low temperature was exactly average.

This was the South Haven Channel this afternoon…lots of people walking the pier, but you can see the pier is wet, where larger waves had splashed some water up on the pier.

Battle Creek reached 67° and that was 1 degree shy of the record high. Kalamazoo climbed to 68° and that was 2° shy of the record high for the date. Alpena had a high/low of 63°/26° – a 37° climb and Marquette had a record high of 60°. That was 23° warmer than average. Traverse City hit 69°. That was 24° warmer than average, but not a record for the day. That was 71° back in 1931.

Side note – I’m at the Las Vegas Airport, ready to fly to Bozeman, Montana…then we might fly west to Portland OR – that would leave just North Dakota for me to reach my 50 states and we thought about going there after Portland. I was in Las Vegas 2 days ago. We flew back to Birmingham so that Michelle could go to choir practice…then we flew back west today. This town is going crazy over the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix coming up Saturday. I may write more about that later.

A jackknifed semitruck on the side of the road on westbound I-96 near Saranac. (Courtesy Matthew S Jackson)

SNOW COMING NEXT WEEK: Now, our mild air is moving out. It’ll be cooler tomorrow and significantly colder next week – cold enough for snow. We could see some significant snow, especially in the northern part of Michigan.

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service afternoon discussion is already mentioning the snow for next week: “