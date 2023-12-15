The top pic. is Mt. Ripley (Ski Area) in Upper Michigan. This is one of the few places to find snow in Michigan. S. Ste. Marie reported 5″ of snow on the ground Thursday morning, but that we melting during the day as the temperature at The Soo climbed to 48°.

Record high temperatures were set in the U.P. Thursday with 53° at Marquette, 54° at Houghton, 55° at Copper Harbor (they can have days in May that aren’t that warm!) and an amazing 58° reading at Big Bay. The high of 53° at Marquette was 26° above the average high of 27°. It was also a daily record high for Dec. 14 (records at the Marquette Arpt. go back to 1961).

With clear skies and light winds, it was warm during the day and seasonably chilly at night. Wednesday AM, Ironwood dipped to 10° and Spincich Lake checked in with a low temp. of 9°.

This was the seen at Caberfae Ski Resort, west of Cadillac. It’s been cold enough to make snow at night and even a few times during the day here. They have built up a base of 36″ and will be open today (Fri.) at 10 am (and over the weekend). Other ski areas that are open include: Boyne Mt., Crystal Mt., The Highlands, Mt. Holly, Alpine Valley, Pine Knob and Ski Brule.

Resorts that plan to open for the weekend include Treetops, Schuss Mt., Shanty Creek and Snowriver (in the western U.P.).

This map shows snow cover across the contiguous U.S. Thursday AM, only 18.7% of the U.S. had a trace or more of snow on the ground. That’s the lowest percentage since 2004. Last year on December 14th, 41.6% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground. The average percent snow cover in the U.S. on December 14 (21 years of record) is 34.4%.

Here’s North America snow and ice cover. Most of the snow in the contiguous U.S. is in the western mountains. About half of Hudson Bay is now covered by ice.

Snow covers most all of Alaska and Russia. The average temperature for Moscow so far in December has been 7.2° colder than average – with a warmest temperature of just 27°F.

This pic. was Wednesday evening at the S. Haven Channel. There’s a lone fisherman on the pier and lots of gulls above the pier in the water. Here, the temperature did not get below 30° during the first two weeks of December. The water temperature early Friday AM at the Muskegon buoy was 43.7° with average waves running 2.9 feet.

There have been no severe weather reports in the U.S. over the last 5 days.

This is the latest (it’s new every day) 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. Most all of the country is expected to continue to see above average temperatures.

The map above shows high temperatures this Friday. You can see the mild air that covers the U.S. with lots of 40s, 50s and 60s with some low-mid 70s in the Florida Peninsula, South Texas and the Desert Southwest.

Two benefits of this pattern – fewer accidents with no snow or ice on the roads – and we’re saving money on our heating bills.

Here’s a look at the warmest Decembers in Grand Rapids. We’re now in 6th place for warmest Decembers. I don’t have the climate here at home, but it’d be fun to look up the top 3 relatively recent years to see what happened in Jan./Feb. I do expect this pattern to become colder and snowier in January.

Here’s the state precipitation rankings for November. Looks like only Florida had above average rainfall. Michigan had the 22nd driest November in the 128 years of record.

Southeast radar

A fairly strong storm system will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the East Coast. During the last hour (2 – 3 am Fri.) wind gusts hit 41 mph at Fort Lauderdale FL, 36 mph at Vero Beach FL and 35 mph at Melbourne FL

There is a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms in the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. Damaging winds and even a few tornadoes are possible. Tornadoes in Florida can accompany hurricanes and sometimes occur with thunderstorms in the winter and early spring during El Nino years (like this year).

Michigan radar

ALSO: Pics. of the northern lights in the U.P. Wed. night. Time-lapse of thin ice melting and breaking up on Lake Cadillac.