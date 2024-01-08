Snow cover has been increasing across the United States. The top pic. is snow falling on the Interstate in West Little Rock, Arkansas. Snow totals were light in Arkansas with just 0.8″ at the North Little Rock Airport and 2″ at Tilly, Ozone and Mount Magazine AR.

The map above shows areas with a trace or more of snow on the ground on January 1. 20.3% of the contiguous U.S. had a snow cover.

Now we move ahead to Jan. 7 (Sunday). We were up to 42.4% of the contiguous U.S. with snow on the ground. I think with the cold air that’s coming, we can get this to +50% or more within the next two weeks.

Surface air is colder when it sits over snow cover. That is often the case in both the daytime and at night, especially calm, clear nights with fresh snow on the ground.

There is now a solid snow cover from the U.P up into Canada. Hudson Bay looks to be 99-100% ice covered. When our winds go north or northwest, we’re going to be able to tap some colder air..

Here’s how much snow there was on the ground in the U.P. on Sunday: 8″ Herman, 7″ Ironwood, 6″ Grand Marais, Bergland Dam, Three Lakes, 5″ Marquette, S. Ste. Marie, Au Train, Hancock, Painesdale, Kearsarge Greenland and Atlantic Mine, 4″ Munising, Iron Mt., Ishpeming, Stambaugh, Paulding, 3″ Watersmeet, Escanaba, Champion, Gladstone, Ontonagon, 2″ Alpena, Norway.

Snowy scene in Mount Rainier National Park (from their facebook page yesterday

There’s a Blizzard Warning out for the Cascade Mountains above 2,000 feet elevation. The high mountains could see up to 40″ of snow and winds gusting to 60 mph.