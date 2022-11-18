Periods of snow today. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s much of the day (mid 20s tomorrow), below freezing. Watch out for icy spots – especially on sidewalks, driveways, side streets and lesser-traveled roads. Snowfall on Thursday totaled 7.6″ officially in Grand Rapids at the Ford Airport. That was a record snowfall for the date. Kalamazoo totaled 5.1″.

The graphic above shows the heaviest snowfall today will be just a bit inland from Lake Michigan – along and just west of US 131.

Winds will be west or west-southwest up to 15 mph this (Fri.) afternoon – causing at least a little drifting.

Radar

As I type this at 6:55 am – WOOD TV8 has 302 closings, including 127 in Kent County. ‘Much of this snow will melt next week as temperatures climb back above 40 degrees.

Michigan’s ski season opens this weekend. Ski Brule in the U.P. – often the first resort in the state to open, will be open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Lift tickets are half-price this weekend. Several other resorts are hoping to be open for Thanksgiving Weekend.

Here’s the Storm Team 8 Winter Outlook.

Also, check out coverage of the amazing lake-effect snowfall around Buffalo NY. It’s possible highest totals there will reach 4-6 FEET. They have had thundersnow and snowfall rates up to 3″ an hour.